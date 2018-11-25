Pet of the week

Name: Pete
Gender, age, breed: male, 5-month-old, border collie mix.
Pete's story: Pete is a lovable puppy in need of a home. Border collie’s are high energy and wicked smart. They need mental stimulation to be happy. Pete has the herding instinct so he may try to herd your kids or even your vacuum cleaner so be prepared for puppy classes and lots of exercise if you take this little guy home. Pete’s adoption fee is $175 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Pete and many other homeless pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet, you should also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can find photos of their adoptable pets on Facebook. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.