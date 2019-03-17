Pet of the week

Name: Skye
Gender, age, breed: Female, eighteen-month-old, Lab/whippet mix.
Skye's story: Skye is an energetic young dog with a singing voice that staff believes could make her a candidate for American Idol. She’s also smart as a whip. She is both house and crate trained and loves playing with other dogs. What she needs most is a family to call her own. Skye’s adoption fee is $125 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet Skye at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of their adoptable pets on Facebook.