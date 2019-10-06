Name: Ahsoka
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Ahsoka’s story: Ahsoka is a gentle and beautiful cat who needs a forever family to call her own.
October is the perfect month to adopt a new feline friend. The Snake River Animal Shelter is calling this month Meowloween. The shelter receives grants and donations in order to adopt out their cats at highly discounted prices. You get spaying/neutering, shots and a microchip for a fraction of what they actually cost. Specials vary during October, so check out their Facebook page for details.
You can meet Ahsoka and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.