Name: Star
Gender, age, breed: Female, 1-year-old, lab/pitbull/pug mix.
Star's story: Staff doesn’t really know what breed Star is, but their guess is as good as anybody’s. She’s beagle-sized but probably not a beagle. In any case, she’s as cute as a bug. She was transferred here from a shelter in Texas and hasn’t had a stable home in her short life, so she’s shy and needs a loving family to help her blossom. She’s gentle and sweet, and most likely her confidence will bloom when she finds herself a loving forever family.
Star’s adoption fee is $150 and includes spaying, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Star and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information about Star or about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.