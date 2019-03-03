Pet of the week

Name: Vince
Gender, age, breed: male, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Vince’s story: Vince is an awesome cat who loves being petted and returns the favor with a lovely purr. He enjoys being king of his castle and doesn’t particularly like sharing his home with other animals but he loves people and would love to have a special human of his own. Do you have a spot in your heart for this handsome dude? Vince’s adoption fee is $70 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Vince at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet, you can also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of their adoptable pets on Facebook.