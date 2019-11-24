Name: Charlie
Gender, age, breed: Male, 8-year-old, German shorthaired pointer.
Charlie's story: Wow, Charlie is one good looking dog. He’s no spring chicken, but he’s young at heart, and he has the energy and good health of a pup. Charlie will do well as a jogging or camping buddy or an all-around companion. Come meet this handsome dude, and see if he doesn’t steal your heart. Charlie’s adoption fee is $150 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Charlie and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Charlie or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.