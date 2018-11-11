Pet of the week

Name: Beou Wolf
Gender, age, breed: male, 2-year-old, Shepherd mix.
Beou Wolf’s story: Beou Wolf is a friendly young dog who knows his basic commands and is house-trained. He loves to romp and play and would make a fabulous jogging buddy. Beou Wolf’s adoption fee is $150 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Beou Wolf and many homeless pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. As of Wednesday the shelter had 17 dogs and puppies and 33 cats and kittens. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet, you should also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.