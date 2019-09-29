Name: Charlie
Gender, age, breed: Male, 2-year-old, boxer/lab mix.
Charlie’s story: Charlie is a handsome young dog who adores attention. He’d fit in with a family with other pets because he’s friendly and fun-loving. Charlie is leash trained, so come take him for a stroll and give this sweet boy a chance to win your heart.
You can meet Charlie and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. They always need folks to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information about Charlie or about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.