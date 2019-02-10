Pet of the week

Name: Sasha
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, Australian (red heeler) mix
Sasha’s story: This happy girl is a ball of fun! Her favorite pastime is playing for hours with a good durable squeaky toy. She loves attention and looks forward to spending her days being by her owners' side. Loves, ear rubs, and face scratches are a must for this love bug. She will need gentle introductions if there are any other dogs in the home. Sasha tends to dislike livestock, cats and other small animals. Her best future home needs to be understanding of her exercise needs, and those with younger kids might not be the best fit. She is quite the learner and is very food motivated. This lovable girl is looking for her companion just in time for Valentine’s Day. Are you in need of her loves?
You can meet Sasha and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Need help with training your new pup? Check out the K9 Academy for all your training needs! Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.