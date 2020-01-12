Name: Joey
Gender, age, breed: female, 8-year-old, Chihuahua mix
Joey is an adorable cuddle bug who has found herself in need of a new lap. Eight isn’t old for a Chihuahua (they live much longer than bigger dogs) so don’t overlook this cutie. Come by the shelter to meet her but keep your heart in check because this little lady may just steal it from you. Joey’s adoption fee is only $95 and she’ll come spayed with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Joey and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Joey or if you’d like more information about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You could make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.