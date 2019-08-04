Name: Bella
Gender, age, breed: Female, 10-year-old, chocolate lab and collie mix
Bella’s story: Bella is a trusting old soul who is looking for a companion to always stay by her side. She’s kind, compassionate and enjoys spending her days relaxing. Fairly recently sweet Bella has lost her eyesight and needs someone who will be patient as she adjusts to her new home. Does her story resonate with you? Kindness and love are a language in which even the blind can see. If you’re in need of some extra love in your life, then Bella is the girl for you.
You can meet Bella and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet, you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.