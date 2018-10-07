Pet of the week

Name: Bandit
Gender, age, breed: male, 11-month-old, border collie/Lab mix.
Bandit’s story: Bandit is an energetic young dog who is smart as a whip. He knows all his basic commands and a few tricks to boot. On top of that he’s got housetraining down. This friendly young fellow loves swimming and romping with other dogs. He’ll do well in an active family with a bunch of older kids to play with. Bandit’s adoption fee is only $175 and that includes neutering, a microchip and most of his shots.
You can meet Bandit at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.