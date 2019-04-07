Name: Mia and Chico
Gender, age, breed: female/male, 8-year-old, pit bull mixes.
Two-for-one special. Mia (tan) and Chico (white and brown) are two lovable pit bull mixes who have spent their lives together. They are so bonded that shelter staff feels they need a home together. Both are calm, sweet, and best of all house trained. They love playing fetch and hanging out with their humans. Do you have space in your home and heart to give these two sweethearts the forever home they deserve? The adoption fee for both dogs is only $200.00 and they are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have their shots.
You can meet Mia and Chico at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. For information call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Other places to find a furry best friend are the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter or the Bonneville Humane Society.