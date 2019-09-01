Name: Turk
Gender, age, breed: male, one-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Turk is a bright-eyed young cat who purrs, plays and uses his litter box like a champ. Could you ask for more in a feline companion? Turk’s adoption fee is only $70 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped, wormed and with most of his shots.
You can meet this handsome dude at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is full to the brim with cats, kittens and dogs of all ages and all of them need good permanent homes, so come on by and make a homeless pet happy. For more information about Turk or about volunteering at the shelter, call them at 208-523-4219.
You can also find many loving, adoptable pets at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, Bonneville Humane Society and the Humane Society of the Upper Valley. All their adoptable animals can be viewed online on Facebook.