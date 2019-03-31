Name: May Bell
Gender, age, breed: female, one-year-old, domestic longhair.
Are you in the market for a feline lap warmer? May Bell may be looking for you too. This young beauty appears to be part Siamese and she has the prettiest blue eyes you’ve ever seen. May Bell’s adoption fee is only $70.00 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet May Bell and many other homeless pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, play with cats or assist with many other tasks. For more information about becoming a pet rescue hero call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Other places to find a furry best friend are the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter or the Bonneville Humane Society. You can find photos of all their adoptable pets on Facebook.