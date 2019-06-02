Name: Coco
Gender, age, breed: Female, three-year-old, cattle dog mix.
Coco’s story: Coco is a happy, energetic young dog who loves to play and cuddle. She’s housebroken, knows her basic commands and she loves other dogs and kids. If you are looking for a super smart dog to share your life with then come check out Coco. Her adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Coco at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society.