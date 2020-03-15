Name: Annabelle
Gender, age and breed: Female, 2-year-old, wirehaired pointer mix.
Annabelle’s story: Annabelle is a gorgeous young dog who needs a family of her own. She’d make a great hiking buddy or an all-around family dog. Do you have a spot in your life for Annabelle? Her adoption fee is only $150, and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet Annabelle at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Boulevard. Bring a ball for a game of fetch and give this friendly young lady a chance to steal your heart.
Snake River Animal Shelter is always looking for volunteers, so if you have always had a hankering to be an animal hero, give them a call at 208-523-4219. The shelter can always use people to walk dogs, cuddle cats or help with many other tasks.