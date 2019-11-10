Name: Bella
Gender, age, breed: female, six-year-old, bloodhound/boxer.
Do you like big, unique looking dogs? Bella is a big girl with a big personality to match. She might just make the biggest lap dog you’ve ever had. Because of her size Bella would probably do best with an experienced hound owner but feel free to call the shelter and talk to staff about whether Bella is right for your family. Her adoption fee is $150 and includes spaying, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Bella and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information about Bella or about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.