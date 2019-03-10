Pet of the week

Name: Rusty
Gender, age, breed: male, 3-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Rusty's story: Rusty is a young cat with many years of warming laps, killing mice and loving companionship ahead of him. Fortunately he’s past the pesky kitten stage where he might tip over your Christmas tree or knock the salt and pepper shakers off your counter. Believe me, kittens are overrated. Come meet this dignified fellow and see if he isn’t the cat you’ve been waiting for. Rusty’s adoption fee is only $70 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Rusty and many other cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet then also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can preview photos of all adoptable pets on Facebook.