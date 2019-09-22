Name: Marble
Gender, age, breed: Female, 10-month-old, domestic shorthair.
Marble's story: Fabulous special on cats continues through the end of September at the Snake River Animal Shelter. You can choose any adult cat for only $10 and this includes spay/neuter, microchip, worming and most shots. You’ll never find a better deal. The shelter is full of lovable, adoptable cats like Marble. She is an affectionate young kitty who purrs and plays and will make some lucky person a fabulous feline friend.
You can meet Marble and many other adoptable cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. If you are prepared to commit to providing a forever home to some lucky cat, then now is the time to take advantage of this special promotion.
Always consider adopting when in search of a new furry family member, and you will make a homeless pet happy and even save a life. For more information about Marble, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.