Pet of the week

Name: GusGus
Gender, age, breed: Male, 3-year-old, Labrador Retriever
GusGus’s story: Ready to meet your new best friend? Look no further, introducing GusGus, the ever-energetic tail wagging professional. He loves the outdoors and adores the fresh air come rain or shine! He is quite the family man and enjoys the company of other dogs and children of all ages. GusGus is very smart and ever so eager to learn, especially when treats are involved! This handsome boy has some special needs, so he is looking for that extra special someone to take him home!
You can meet GusGus and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Need help with training your new pup? Check out the K9 Academy for all your training needs! Call 208-523-4219.
