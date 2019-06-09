Name: Bindy
Gender, age, breed: Female, 3-year-old, pitbull mix.
Bindy’s story: Bindy is a loving young dog who loves hanging out with people. She makes a lovely couch buddy but she’s also up with some hiking adventures too. Bindy is house trained and crate trained and absolutely loves to go on car rides. She’ll do best as an only dog or with an owner who is experienced with socializing dogs. Bindy’s adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Bindy at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society.