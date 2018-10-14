Name: Cap
Gender, age, breed: male, 18-month-old, treeing Walker coonhound.
Cap’s story: Cap is a gorgeous young dog with one of the most expressive hound face you’ve ever seen. Like all young dogs he’s got a lot of energy and loves romping with other dogs and playing fetch. Cap is housebroken and crate trained. Some dogs are very social and Cap is one of them. He’ll do best in a home with another dog or a family who’s around a lot. Hound lovers come check out Cap. Bring a ball and a treat and you’ll make this big guy very happy. Cap’s adoption fee is $150 and it includes neutering, a microchip and most of his shots.
You can meet Cap at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.