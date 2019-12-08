Name: Hodgepodge
Gender, age, breed: female, 3-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Hodgepodge is a pretty kitty who is mature yet with plenty of years left for snuggling and companionship. Generally mature cats won’t knock your Christmas tree over like kittens might but they are still able and willing to keep rodents at bay and are happy to quietly play with feathers when you want them to. Is Hodgepodge the perfect pet for you? Come meet her and find out. Her adoption fee is $70 and includes spaying, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Hodgepodge and many other adoptable cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have any questions about Hodgepodge or if you’d like more information about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.