Name: Daisy
Gender, age, breed: Female, one-year-old, Plott hound mix.
Daisy's story: Hound lovers hurry on in to the Snake River Animal Shelter. Daisy is a beautiful young dog who is house and crate trained. She’s a happy, friendly dog who loves playing with other dogs and also likes cats and kids, although she’s probably a bit too big and energetic for little kids right now. Daisy even knows some tricks so come by the shelter and let her show off her stuff. Her adoption fee is $150. She’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Daisy at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
Other places to find a furry best friend are the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter or the Bonneville Humane Society. You can find photos of all their adoptable pets on Facebook.