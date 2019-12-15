Name: Lady
Gender, age, breed: Female, 6-year-old, shepherd mix.
Lady’s story: Lady is a gorgeous shepherd mix who is house trained and as sweet as they come. She does have a bit of separation anxiety when left alone, but the trainer from Snake River will work with you on strategies to help her overcome that. Lady’s adoption fee during December is only $140, and she’ll come spayed with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Lady and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Lady or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.