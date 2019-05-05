Name: Zuma
Gender, age and breed: Female, 2-year-old, cattle dog mix.
Zuma’s story: Zuma is a charming young dog with lots of smarts. She knows her basic commands and is working with the Snake River Shelter professional trainer to perfect her manners. As part cattle dog, Zuma would be perfect as a farm dog but she’ll also do fine with a yard of her own and an active family. Zuma would love to have some human playmates, so if you have older kids bring them along when you come to meet her. Zuma’s adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet Zuma at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers, so if you have always had a hankering to be an animal hero give the shelter a call at 208-523-4219.