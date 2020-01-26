Name: Nyx
Gender, age, breed: female, 2-year-old, Lab mix
What a beauty. Nyx is eye candy for the end of your leash. She’s a little shy at first but you may be the right human to bring her out of her shell. Come meet this pretty young dog and take her for a stroll. If you bring some treats and a ball you may just make a forever friend. Nyx’s adoption fee is $150 and she’s spayed with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Nyx and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about this dog or if you’d like more information about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.