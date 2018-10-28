Pet of the week

Name: Copper
Gender, age, breed: male, 1-year-old, Lab mix.
Copper’s story: This big beauty may be a Lab mix but he’s mixed with a bigger breed. He’s only a year old and staff guesses he’s nearly 80 pounds. He comes with sterling credentials: He’s potty-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained, great with other dogs and a certified ball fetcher. Copper is still young and has his puppyish enthusiasm so staff doesn’t recommend he be placed with younger kids. This handsome fellow will make you proud as he prances at your side on walks around the greenbelt. Come meet Copper and find out if he’s the dog for you. His adoption fee is $150 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
You can meet Copper and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.