Name: Dova King Duke
Gender, age, breed: Male, 2-year-old, husky mix.
Dova's story: Husky lovers hurry on into the Snake River Animal Shelter, and meet Dova and give this sweet, young dog the chance to steal your heart. If you take him for a stroll or give him a good belly rub, you’ll make his day. Dova’s adoption fee is $150 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Dova and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Dova or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.