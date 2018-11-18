Pet of the week

Name: Sadie
Gender, age, breed: female, 6-year-old, German Shepherd mix.
Sadie's story: Sadie is a shy beauty who needs a loving, patient owner willing to earn her trust. She’s housetrained and walks well on a leash. She likes other dogs and knows some basic commands. What Sadie needs most is some one-on-one attention to help bring her out of her shell. Her adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet Sadie and many other homeless pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
