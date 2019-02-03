Pet of the week

Name: Chevy
Gender, age, breed: Male, 2-year-old, Treeing Walker Coonhound
Chevy’s story: How can you say no to that adorable face and soft floppy ears? Meet Chevy! He’s quite the busybody and he loves to run, so open spaces are a must. This talented pup knows how to sit and lay down but more importantly he is a seasoned singer! As such cats are not his biggest fan — must be a combination of his handsome voice and go-getter attitude. Do you need a friend who shares your love for the outdoors and music? Then Chevy is the dog for you!
You can meet Chevy and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Need help with training your new pup? Check out the K9 Academy for all your training needs! Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.