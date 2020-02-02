Name: Keyo
Gender, age, breed: male, 7-year-old, Akbash/Lab mix
What a handsome dog. Keyo is a big boy with a gorgeous golden coat and bright brown eyes. The Akbash was bred to be a herding/guard dog and so if you are looking for somebody to keep your home safe from intruders come check this guy out. He’s always looking hopefully for someone to take him on a walk so won't you take him for a little stroll? Keyo’s adoption fee is $95 and he’s neutered with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Keyo and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. If you’d like more information about Keyo or about volunteering at the shelter call them at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.