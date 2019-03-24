Pet of the Week

Name: Meow Meow
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Meow Meow's story: Meow Meow is as sweet as they come. She purrs, she plays and she uses her litter box like a champ. What more can you ask for in a cat? If you are looking for a feline friend come by the shelter and let Meow Meow purr her way into your heart. Her adoption fee is only $70 and she’s spayed and microchipped and she’ll come with most of her shots.
You can meet Meow Meow at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
Other places to find a furry best friend are the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter or the Bonneville Humane Society. You can find photos of all their adoptable pets on Facebook.