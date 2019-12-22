Name: Oso
Gender, age, breed: male, one-year-old, Australian shepherd/border collie mix.
Oso is a handsome boy in need of a forever family of his own. He is an Aussie/border collie mix so that means he’s most likely smart as a whip and will require an experienced and involved owner willing to keep this intelligent fellow engaged. Oso’s adoption fee is $150 and he’ll come neutered with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Oso and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.