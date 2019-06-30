Name: Hades
Gender, age, breed: Male, 6-month-old, Australian shepherd mix.
Hade’s story: Are you looking for a smart, sweet puppy to add to your family? Hades could be the fellow for you. He loves people and gets along with other dogs and with cats. He’s a puppy, so he’ll need training but smart as he is he’ll be a joy to train. Hades’ adoption fee is $175, and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Hades and many other beautiful cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society.