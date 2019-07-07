Name: Lilo
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-year-old, lab mix.
Lilo's story: Lilo is a fun loving girl who loves playing with toys and especially playing with other dogs. She’s also as sweet as they come and loves to cuddle. Do you have a big yard and possibly another dog in need of a playmate? Come take Lilo for a stroll and see if she’s a fit for your family. Like most labs, she energetic so she’ll do best with an active family who’s willing to include her on adventures.
Lilo’s adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
You can meet Lilo and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information call the shelter at 208-523-4219.