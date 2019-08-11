Name: Cowboy
Gender, age, breed: Male, 1-year-old, border collie mix.
Cowboy’s story: Cowboy is a bouncing bundle of fun. He has had some obedience training but needs an experienced owner willing to continue it. Border collies are wicked smart and need active homes with families willing to include them in family activities. These dogs get bored when left alone for long periods, but they are so smart you’ll never get bored with them. A border collie makes a loyal, loving pet in the right family.
Does Cowboy sound like a good fit for you? Come check him out at Snake River Animal Shelter. The shelter is full to the brim with cats, kittens and dogs of all ages. Cowboy’s adoption fee is only $150 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped, wormed and with most of his shots.
You can meet Cowboy at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsey Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information about volunteering or about Cowboy, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.