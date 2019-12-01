Name: Tigger
Gender, age, breed: male, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Tigger is a charming orange kitty with a sweet disposition and nice cat manners. He’ll make some lucky family a wonderful pet. Tigger’s adoption fee is $70 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Tigger and many other adoptable cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. They need folks to walk dogs, play with cats and perform all sorts of other tasks.
If you have any questions about Tigger or if you’d like more information about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.