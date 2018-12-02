Pet of the week

Name: Buck
Gender, age, breed: male, 11-month-old, Chihuahua mix.
Buck’s story: Buck is an active little fellow who loves to play. He knows his basic commands and would make some lucky human a fine lap warmer. He does well with other dogs but he may need a proper introduction with bigger dogs because they are scary to him at first. Buck’s adoption fee is $175 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots.
If you are looking for a little friend to share your life come by the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are looking for a new pet, you should also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.