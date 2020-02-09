Name: Jackson
Gender, age, breed: male, 9-year-old, collie/shepherd mix
Jackson is a sweet guy who needs a home for his golden years. He’s one of the most lovable dogs on the planet and he deserves a warm comfy home with plenty of belly rubs and long leisurely walks. If you are looking for a best friend who will double as a big fluffy couch pillow then come check out Jackson. His adoption fee is $95 and he’s neutered with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Jackson and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. If you’d like more information about Jackson or about volunteering at the shelter call them at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.