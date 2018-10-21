Pet of the week

Name: Diesel
Gender, age, breed: male, 6-year-old, Tibetan Mastiff/Lab mix.
Diesel’s story: Have you always wanted a big dog? Come meet Diesel. He’s a big boy with a lovable, laid-back temperament. He loves kids, car rides and snuggling with his human. The only creatures he doesn’t do so well with are cats and chickens. Diesel’s adoption fee is $150 and he’ll come neutered, microchipped and with most of his shots
You can meet Diesel and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are looking for a new furry family member be sure to also check out the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Bonneville Humane Society and the Humane Society of the Upper Valley. All of these organizations have photos of their adoptable animals on Facebook and Petfinder.