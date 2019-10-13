Name: Lucky
Gender, age, breed: male, three-year-old, Doberman mix.
Are you the person who will give Lucky his luckiest day of all? He’s a handsome young Doberman who needs a home. He is shy at first but he warms up easily and his loving, loyal personality emerges. Lucky loves to play with balls and other dog toys and he’ll thrive with a family who will take him on adventures so he gets the exercise he needs.
Lucky’s adoption fee is $150 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Lucky and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information about Lucky or about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.