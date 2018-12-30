Name: Elijah
Gender, age, breed: Male, 1-year-old, domestic shorthair
Elijah’s story: This fun-loving guy just turned 1-year-old this month! He loves being pet and will come running to your side for more attention. He is very talkative and quite the vocalized cat. Elijah is very unique because he is a poly-dactyl, which means he has extra toes! Bring this lovable guy home today!
You can meet Elijah and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.