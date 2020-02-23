Name: Milkshake
Gender, age, breed: Male, 1-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Milkshake's story: Cold weather got you down? Warm up your home with a cozy cat. Milkshake might just be the feline for you. He’s playful and sweet and purrs like a champion. His adoption fee is $70, and he’s already neutered. His fee also includes microchipping and shots. Come check out this handsome boy, and see if Milkshake isn’t just the right size for your lap.
You can meet him and dozens of other adoptable cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.