Pet of the week

Name: Destiny
Gender, age, breed: Female, 2-and-a-half-year-old, spaniel mix
Destiny’s story: Say hello to the real-life Energizer Bunny! This energetic go-getter needs plenty of exercise and room to run. She’s quite the explorer and she will be sure to investigate her soon-to-be home! Are you in need of an awesome companion? By adopting this sweet girl you really do get the best of both worlds. She can go from the sweetest puppy, accepting of your loving attention, to your personal energized playmate without missing a beat.
You can meet Destiny and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Need help with training your new pup? Check out the K9 Academy for all your training needs! Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.