Name: Arlo
Gender, age, breed: male, one-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Little Arlo is a sweet young cat who needs a home. He’ll keep your lap warm, your mice at bay and greet you at the door with a friendly meow. Come to the shelter and check out this little guy and see if he could be your next best friend. Arlo’s adoption fee is $70 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Arlo and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information about Arlo or about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.