Name: Lady
Gender, age, breed: Female, three-year-old, domestic longhair.
Lady’s story: Lady is young cat who would like a comfy lap to call her own. She is a lovely longhaired calico who has cat manners as lovely as her beautiful coat. Lady will come spayed, microchipped, dewormed and with most of her shots and all for the modest adoption fee of $70.
You can meet Lady and many other homeless cats and kittens at the Snake River Animal Shelter 3000 Lindsey Blvd. For questions about Lady or for the shelter’s hours, call 208-523-4219.
Other places to find a furry best friend are the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter or the Bonneville Humane Society. You can find photos of all their adoptable pets on Facebook.