Name: Kit Kat
Gender, age, breed: Female, 4-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Kit Kat’s story: Kit Kat is a mature kitty who is looking for a warm windowsill to sun herself in. She’s past the pesky kitten stage but young enough to provide many happy years of companionship to some lucky family. She’s brightly colored and has one of the most expressive cat faces you’ll ever see. Kit Kat’s adoption fee is $70 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most shots.
You can meet Kit Kat at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. For more information call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society.