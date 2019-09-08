Name: Harley
Gender, age, breed: Female, 9-month-old, hound/shepherd mix.
Harley's story: Harley is a delightful puppy who needs a forever family. She’s a happy, energetic young dog who loves everybody. Puppies can be a lot of work. They need love, attention and most of all, obedience training. Also, Harley still hasn’t yet perfected her potty-training, so there’s that. But puppies are so lovable, funny and fun, and Harley is no exception. Her adoption fee is $175 and will include spaying, worming, microchipping and most of her shots.
You can meet this goofy pup at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. Come by the shelter and meet Harley and many other adoptable dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.
Always consider adopting when in search of a new furry family member, and you will make a homeless pet happy and even save a life. For more information about Harley, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.